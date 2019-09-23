ST. PARIS - Richard (Mike) Frye, age 54, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana. Mike is survived by his father, Eddie of St Paris, his sisters, Debbie Collins of St. Paris and Jill (Russell) Evans of Sturtevant, Wisconsin. His mother, Carrie died in June 2015. Mike graduated from Graham High School in 1984. After graduating he worked with his dad at Westville Grain Co. until 2006. He will be remembered for his hats, his smile and wave of his hand to everyone. There will be no services. We would like to thank all of the staff, nurses, residents at Vancrest for making Mike happy. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com