URBANA - Richard G. Curry Sr., 93, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. Richard was born May 19, 1927 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert F. and Blanche (Thompson) Curry. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired after many years of service from the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation as an electrical engineer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Springfield. Richard enjoyed boating on the Ohio River, playing euchre, square dancing, gardening, and riding trains as well as setting up model trains under the Christmas tree for his kids and grandkids. He had a great passion for music and as a musician he was well versed and enjoyed playing a wide variety of stringed instruments. Richard also was part of the Kettering Banjo Society. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle and loved his family very much. Richard is survived by his daughters, Cindy L. (Joe) Acord and Mary K. (Kelly) Leffler; sons, John (Betty) Curry and Richard G. "Rick" (Barb) Curry Jr.; grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Acord, Brett Acord, Clancy (Jessica) Weathersbee, Brandi Leffler, Robby Leffler, Chris (Raili) Curry, Nick Curry, Jenifer S. (Stuart) Field, Linda Beth Stark, Annabell L. (John) DeLuca, and Jay G. (April) Stark; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Bob; sister, Beverly. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.