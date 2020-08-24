1/1
Richard "Dick" Gentis
FLETCHER - Richard "Dick" Gentis, age 78, of Piqua, Ohio passed away at 6:32 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Garbry Ridge of Piqua. Born on September 13, 1941 in Champaign County, Dick was a son of the late Alton and Ruth Ann (Gard) Gentis.

He is survived by his wife Dianne (Hook) Gentis of Piqua, three daughters, Shelley (Alberto) Benitez, Sherry Behnken, and Jennifer (Curtis) Everett, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Ron and David Gentis, and a sister, Jody Gentis also survive.

Dick was a 1959 graduate of Graham High School, St. Paris, OH and a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Piqua, OH. He served on the Fletcher Fire Dept. and was a previous assistant chief and was formerly employed by Hartzel Fan, Piqua.

Dick loved horseback riding and was a member of the Champaign County and Miami County Chapters of the Ohio Horseman's Council. He was instrumental in helping to open the horse trails at Kiser Lake State Park near St. Paris, OH and worked hard to obtain funds to develop the horse trail for the Miami County Park District at Kyle Park near Tipp City.

Funeral services will be held in the SUBER-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at noon with Pastor Mark Rudasill of the Bethel United Methodist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, St. Rt. 55, Terre Haute, Ohio. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday in the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45326.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
