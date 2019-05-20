Richard Glenn "Rick" Switzer

Obituary
ST. PARIS - Richard Glenn "Rick" Switzer of Saint Paris, OH passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on January 14, 1955 in Dayton, OH, Rick was a son of Gene and Lois (Lovely) Switzer of St. Paris, who survive. He is survived by his wife Deborah, whom he married on July 18 1997; children Missi, Jerri, and Brian Switzer, Shannon and Shane Pitts; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Tom (Bobbi) Switzer of Richwood, OH, Jim (Angela) Switzer of Urbana, Tim Switzer of St. Paris, and a sister, Deborah (Robert) Errett of Terre Haute. Rick was preceded in death by his best friend, Randy Evans. Rick was a 1974 graduate of Graham High School. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 20 to May 21, 2019
