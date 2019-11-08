Richard H. (Dick) Freyhof (1922 - 2019)
Obituary
URBANA - Richard H. (Dick) "Chink" Freyhof of Urbana, Ohio passed away November 6, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born on December 31, 1922. He was the son of Earl Freyhof and Kathryn (Dugan) Freyhof. Dick was a graduate of Urbana High School in 1940. He worked at several places including "Quality Creamery" and Champaign Realty. He was also a licensed appraiser for many years. Dick was a member of of St. Mary Catholic Church serving in various capacities. Further, he participated with St. Mary Knights of Columbus. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in WWII. As an Officer he was honorably discharged October 1945. He enjoyed farming, people and being outdoors. He spent many mornings having coffee with friends at McDonalds restaurant. He attended Sinclair College where he studied to be a paralegal. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Miller) Freyhof, his sons, Dan (Mary), Richard (Sherry), Jim (Shirley), and Mark (Karen) Freyhof and daughter Leslie (Mark) Haydanek, step children Joseph Smith and Tim Smith and Susie Ward. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, November 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment with military honors will be at Oak Dale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
