WEST LIBERTY - Richard H. "Dick" McIntosh, 82, of West Liberty, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. He was born in Rushsylvania, Ohio on February 11, 1938, a son of the late Harold Robert and Ruth H. (Flickinger) McIntosh. On September 7, 1955 Dick married the former Janet L. Comer, and she survives, along with their five children, Dennis (Julie) McIntosh of West Liberty, David (Kelly) McIntosh of Urbana, Deanna McIntosh of DeGraff, Darren (Dianna) McIntosh of Urbana, and Douglas (Veronica) McIntosh of West Liberty, eight grandchildren, Melissa (Mike) Louden, Michelle (Morgan) Sullivan, Matthew (Ashley) McIntosh, Meredith McIntosh, Miranda (Nathan) Paulus, Michael (Megan) McIntosh, Mikalia McIntosh, Maria McIntosh, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Barb (Jerry) Haas of DeGraff, a brother, Robert (Susie) McIntosh of Oletha, Kansas, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jack and Anne Grimm and their daughters McKenzie and Madison, and Don and Jane Moffitt. A farmer, Dick was a member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ. He was an avid fan of West Liberty-Salem athletics and enjoyed woodworking and bowling. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Dick's memory, to the West Liberty-Salem FFA Department, 7208 U.S. Route 68, West Liberty, Ohio or the Riverside FFA, 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff, Ohio 43318. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 1 to May 2, 2020.