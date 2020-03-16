MECHANICSBURG - Richard "Glenn" Harsh, 85, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana. He was born April 14, 1934 in Champaign County, Ohio, the son of George Harsh and Ercel Smith. Glenn was employed at Scott Seed Company for 35 and was a former member of the Eagles. Glenn enjoyed mowing his yard, watching wrestling on TV and listening to good old-time country music, most of all spending time with his family and hearing stories about his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Lisette (Mark) Watkins; his sons, Ted (Deana Backus) Harsh, Rick (Patricia) Harsh and Donald (Michele) Harsh; his step-daughter, Deborah (Wetzel) Nelson; his step-sons, Kevin Phillips, James (Susie) Phillips, Jay Phillips; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. "We will all miss our Pappy." He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Rose Harsh; his parents; his brothers Donald, Bud, Lloyd and Roy Harsh; his sisters Eunice Russell and Cathryn Davisson. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the SKILLMAN MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Mechanicsburg Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 US-36, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.