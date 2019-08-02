MECHANICSBURG - Richard L. "Frog" Blakeman, 80, of Mechanicsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in his home.

He was born June 6, 1939, in South Solon, Ohio to the late Herman Sr. and Maxine (Frances) Blakeman.

Frog served his country in the United States Army, 3 years in Germany with Company B, 1st Battalion, 11th Division. He retired after 30 years with International Harvester. Frog coached Mechanicsburg Little League football and baseball and was a Mechanicsburg Athletic Booster. He also filmed high school football games. Frog enjoyed motorcycles, never met a stranger and was known as "Mr. Fix-it." His grandchildren referred to him affectionately as "Papaw Fix-it."

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Helen Candace (Rutan) Blakeman; sons Chris (Sheryl), Scott (Kelly) and Tony (Tina), grandchildren Mallory, Hannah, Christina, Jacob and Joshua, brothers-in-law Bud Moore, Roger Rutan and Carl Rutan, sisters-in-law Grace Blakeman and Jane (Rutan) Fitch, nieces and nephews, Kim, Eugene, Pam, Cheryl, Sue, Kenny, Billie, Dixie, Terry, Vickie, Mickey, Kathy, Diana, Kathy, Joni Kay, Melissa, Roger Jr., Betsy and Terri Lynn, special extended family Pam (Bob) Rutan, Shannon (Heath) Taylor, Kendall and Blake Rausch and Susan (Keith), Jeff and Amanda Rutan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Maxine; brother, Herman Jr.; sisters, Joanna "Sis" (Richard) Colwell, Ruth Ann Moore and Jean (Norman) Harrington; nephew Richard Colwell and niece Sandra (Moore) Padin.

Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 238, Mechanicsburg, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, where a gathering of family and friends will follow until 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks.org and the Mechanicsburg Library, 60 South Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com