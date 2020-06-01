Richard Lee "Dick" Butz
MECHANICSBURG - Richard "Dick" Lee Butz, 85, of the village of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Allen View Health Care Center, Springfield, Ohio. He was born August 5, 1934 in Madison County, Ohio the son of the late Frank and Margaret (Bailey) Butz. Dick was a 1952 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He was a truck driver with Tullis Trucking and retired after 30 years of service. He then worked for Heritage in Mechanicsburg. Dick served the Village as a volunteer firefighter for many years, as well as Water Superintendent and Auxiliary Police officer. He enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle and never missed bike week. Dick is survived by his daughter, Deana J. (Michael) Myrick; his sons, Richard L. (Darlene) Butz Jr., Robert "Bob" L. (Gina) Butz, and Randall L. (Kay) Butz; his sister, Donna (Lawrence) Wilson; his brother, Ralph Butz; his grandchildren, Lydia (Mitch) Beatty, Cari (Shawn) Leet, Leah Castle, Josh Butz, Andy Butz, Ben Butz, Jill (Dakota Goedel) Butz, Derek (Amanda Lockard) Johnston, Jackie (Jake) Daniels, Scott Butz, Robin Butz and 12 great grandchildren as well as several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law Cheri Butz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in Paint Township Cemetery, London, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

