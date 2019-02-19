GALLATIN, Tenn. - Richard Lee VanBuskirk, 90, of Gallatin, TN passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born on July 5, 1928 in West Liberty, Ohio to Lawrence VanBuskirk and Fannie Stokes. Richard graduated from Monroe High School and would later marry the love of his life, Lois (DeCoursey) on October 3, 1954. Richard served in the Korean War in the Army. After returning home, Richard delivered for Paige Dairy and Mikesell's Potato Chips. After his retirement, Richard and Lois moved to Tennessee in the 90's where he enjoyed dressing up and passing out samples at grocery stores, country music, traveling, playing games and eating. Richard never knew a stranger. What he cherished most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on their many visits.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Lois; children, Deborah (Tim) Rolph, Richard (Rhonda) VanBuskirk, Philip (Kelli) VanBuskirk, and Dwayne VanBuskirk; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, 2 sisters, and daughter, Tina.

The family is planning to receive friends at a future date at a memorial service to be held in Ohio.