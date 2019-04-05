URBANA — Richard S. Lyons, 84, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon April 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years and his family. He was born on September 12, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Manuel E. and Lola M. Lyons.

A 1952 graduate of Urbana High School, Richard was milkman for Hopewell Dairy, an insurance salesman for National Life and Accident Insurance Co, and a factory worker at IH. He was a quality engineer, manager, director and consultant and lastly a retiree. Richard also had partnerships in a used car business and a recreational vehicle business. On June 8, 1954 he married the love of his life, Judith L. Jones. Together they had four children. Throughout his life Richard enjoyed scuba diving, photography, camping, traveling, family vacations and cruises. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his growing family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Vikki (Wes) Wingfield; two sons Richard "Andy" Lyons and John (Debbie) Lyons; son-in-law Randy Wilkins; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and more on the way.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Penny S. Wilkins; two brothers Robert Lyons and Tom Lyons; and great-grandson Jax Taylor Wilkins.

Pastor Grayson Atha will officiate a memorial service on April 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. in WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 642 S. Main St. Urbana. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's .

