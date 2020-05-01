Richard Marlin Holland
NORTH LEWISBURG - Richard Marlin Holland, 85, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, died in Belle Springs. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

