LEECHBURG, Pa. - Richard "Dick" Moody died at home in Leechburg, PA on February 21, 2019, at the age of 83.

Richard was born on April 25, 1935, in Urbana to Harry and Irene (Harrison) Moody. He graduated from Urbana High School and attended Findley College in Ohio.

Richard married Nancy Barinka Mawby in October of 1981. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2006. In 1989, Richard and Nancy opened A-K Supply Company in Leechburg, PA. Richard continued to run the business for 36 years, until he was incapacitated.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Moody, of Leechburg, PA, a step-daughter, Andrea (Olli) Mawby Tuominen of West Chester, PA, a step-son, Michael Mawby, of Philadelphia, PA, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Carolyn Cox of Urbana. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara, brothers Jimmy, Clarence, Vernon, and Tommy, and a nephew, Tim Coleman.

Richard's cremains will be interred in Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Association for Fronto-Temporal Dementia at AFTD.com.