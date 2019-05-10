OLATHE, Kan. - Richard P. Cady, 74, of Olathe, KS passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Richard was born Dec. 5, 1944 in Lexington, MS to Richard and Julia Elizabeth Cady. After WWII, the Cady family moved to Urbana, OH. Richard worked the welding industry for more than 50 years. He was currently employed by Praxair and was a proud member of the American Welding Society and the NRA.

He loved God, his family and his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Preston Cady.

He is survived by his three children, Melissa Sine (Steve), Lisa Byrum (Rob), and John Richard Cady (Linda Seeger), grandchildren Matthew Sine, Joshua Ogilby, Elizabeth Ogilby, and Jacob Byrum and brother George Cady (Diane).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family through the funeral home at www.penwellgabelolathe.com

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date in Ohio.