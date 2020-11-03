UPPER SANDUSKY - Richard "Rick" R. McColly, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 6:37 a.m. at the home of his son in Delaware, Ohio.

Rick was born on September 29, 1949 in Champaign County, Ohio to Richard J. and Viola (LeVan) McColly, both of whom are deceased. He married Cheryl Neiderkohr on December 27, 1972 and she survives.

He is also survived by 2 children, Michelle (Billy) McDonald of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Markus (Hope) McColly of Delaware, Ohio, 4 grandchildren, Autumn, Heather, Sean and Gabriel, along with 8 great-grandchildren, Paige, Paislee, Pyper, Payton, Brett, Brooklyn, Journi and Harper.

Rick is also survived by his siblings: Bonnie S. (Larry) Ratliff of Upper Sandusky, Catherine L. (James) Brady of Clarksville, Tennessee, Roger E. (Barb) McColly of Upper Sandusky, David L. (Cindy) McColly of Arlington, Texas, John R. McColly of Marion, Ohio, Carol S. (Allen) Smith of Delaware, Ohio, Don K. (Mary Jo) Fisher of Valdosta, Georgia, and Sara L. (Jerry) Patterson of Grand Prairie, Texas.

He was a veteran having served for 4 years in the US Army during the Vietnam War as side gunner for the UH-Helicopter. After his time with the Army, Rick then served his country with the US Airforce as a tail gunner on the B-52 and then on the AWACS until his retirement in 1992. After that he had worked as a dispatcher with the Upper Sandusky Police Department, U.S. Postal Service in Marion for 10 years, and then for Angeline School and Industry, serving with their team members maintaining rest stops in Wyandot County.

Rick enjoyed listening to music, computers, bicycling and hiking, learning about history, collecting baseball cards, and being one of the biggest supporter of President Trump.

A memorial service for Richard "Rick" R. McColly will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Catherine Brady and Roger McColly officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home following the service.

Visitations will be held on Friday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the LUCAS-BATTON FUNERAL HOME.

Memorials may be made to the James Cancer Center at OSU and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

