URBANA - Richard Jr. Simpson, age 66, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital. He was born January 5, 1954 in Urbana to Richard Sr. and Dolly (Neer) Simpson. Richard is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind two brothers, Jeff Simpson of Urbana and Greg Simpson of Springfield, as well as his loving dog, Baxter and numerous cats. Richard was a 1973 graduate of Urbana High School and worked at Honeywell Grimes for 34 years. He enjoyed to travel, accomplishing trips to 49 states, Canada, and Mexico. In his free time, Richard watched TV, rode around, and fed the birds and squirrels. He also liked to go to bingo, horse races, play slot machines, and go to the Champaign County Fair. Richard will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Richard will be interred privately at Oakdale Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com