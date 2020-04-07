URBANA - Rick E. Conley, 58, of Cable, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a courageous two-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was born December 22, 1961 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late James S. Conley and Donna F. Trimby of Urbana. On July 12, 1980 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan K. Winner, in Terre Haute, Ohio. They've been married for more than 39 years. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1980. He retired from Honda of America in Marysville as an engineering coordinator after more than 35 years. He was a member of both the Moose and the Eagles at Indian Lake, Ohio. Rick enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Oakland Raiders and Columbus Blue Jackets, which he and Susan were season ticket holders for many years. Rick loved to travel and had been to numerous countries and several states. He spent years traveling for Honda, but his favorite destinations were the ones spent with his wife. He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Heather (Matthew) Smith of Columbus, Ohio and sons Nicholas (Katie) Conley of Urbana, Ohio and Matthew (Brittney) Conley, also of Urbana, Ohio. Also surviving are his granddaughters Sydney Conley and Emerie Conley, as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father James, his father-in-law John "Jack" Winner, his maternal grandparents Frank and Verna Trimby, and his paternal grandparents Willie and Jennie Conley. Rick will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and former coworkers. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private burial in Woodstock Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Conley, Matthew Conley, Matthew Smith, Trevor Winner, Bradley Winner and Cole Winner. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick's name to the Champaign County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078, where he adopted his dog Zoie last year. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.