URBANA - Ricky L. Huffman of Urbana passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1970 to Willard and Joyce (Hoffer) Huffman in Urbana. He was self-employed. He is survived by sons Corey, Brian and Matthew Huffman. Other survivors include sister Sherry Smith and brother Philip Huffman, nieces Andrea Huffman, who took great care of Ricky in his last days, Alysa Huffman and Tia Ropp, nephews Wesley Ropp and Brice Smith, three aunts and two uncles. Ricky loved the outdoors and loved to trap. He had a big heart and would help you with anything if you needed him. There will be no service per his wishes.