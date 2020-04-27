URBANA - Robert "Bobby" Brown, 72, of Urbana, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He was born October 13, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Robert O. and Martha (White) Brown. Bobby was a motorcycle and car enthusiast. He was a member of the Universal Motorcycle Club of Springfield, Oho. He loved to cook, BBQ and listening to music. He is survived by his children, Cheri (Richard) Locke, Nicole Brown; his sister, Evelyn Whiting of Toledo; 10 grandchildren; his lifelong confidante, Patricia Barrett and family and a host of nieces and nephews. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Robert O. Brown Jr., his sister, Phyllis Brown Weaver and his brothers, Napoleon and Kenneth Lee Brown. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.