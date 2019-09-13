WEST LIBERTY - Robert D. "Bud" Thompson, age 81, of Urbana, passed away at 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 25, 1938 to the late Herman S. and Oletha (Phillipi) Thompson. Bud was also preceded in death by his son, Nathan R. Thompson on November 9, 2010, his brothers, John (Winnie) Thompson, Norman (Doris) Thompson, Glenn (Marcia) Thompson, and Phil Thompson; and an infant sister, Donna Thompson.

On July 9, 1961 he married the former Nancy Weymouth and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Stephen (Carol Sue) Thompson, Teresa Jennings, and Tamara Russell; grandchildren, Bradley and Megan Thompson, Nathalie and Katie Thompson, Jaclyn (Quintin) Neidhart, Heidi Russell, and Adam Jennings; a brother, Herman (Diane) Thompson; sister, Roberta (Arnold) Brunotte; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Thompson-Penhorwood; sister-in-law, Phyllis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

Bud was a 1957 graduate of West Liberty High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during 1958 to 1962. Bud was a bricklayer locally, building brick homes and fireplaces for local families. He worked in Columbus and helped build the State Building there. Bud was a member of the Columbus Bricklayer Union Local. He also sold trailers at Westside Trailer Sales. Bud was a twin and was fortunate to have twin daughters. He enjoyed classic cars and going to classic car shows. All who loved and knew Bud will miss him.

Pastor Matthew Williams will officiate a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty. The Logan County Veterans Honor Guard will provide military rites at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Liberty American Legion Post #426, c/o Jerry Walker, PO Box 642, West Liberty, Ohio, 43357 or Mad River Masonic Lodge #161, c/o Larry Lance, PO Box 52, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty