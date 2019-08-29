NORTH LEWISBURG - Robert Darrell Boldman, 84, of Cable, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born November 10, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Roscoe and Freda (Ames) Boldman.

Robert was a lifelong resident of Champaign County and attended Urbana schools. He retired from WB Marvin as a Supervisor after many years of service. He enjoyed flea markets and catching up with old friends.

Robert is survived by his wife, Trudy McCall, whom he married on December 4, 2016; son, Darrell (Marlene) Boldman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Horton, Ashley (Micah) Gregory, Tyson Mosbarger, Sarah Rowe, Kylee (Jordan) Green, Bradley Mosbarger, Shelly Ball, Aaron Gibson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Caryl Boldman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Virginia "Ginny" Mae Boldman; daughter, Lori Horsley; brothers, Ralph Boldman, Arthur "Art" Boldman, and Donald Boldman; and sisters, Phyllis Moody, and Cloa Frost.

A gathering of family and friends will be held noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Cable.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

