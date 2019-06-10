MECHANICSBURG - Robert E. "Bob" Dozer, 81, a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Springfield Medical Center.

He was born March 4, 1938 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Henry and Nellie (Oyer) Dozer. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He retired after many years of service with International Harvester. Bob was a member of the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, Mechanicsburg.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda (Mayo) Dozer, his children, Kim (Jack) Ward and Brian (Laurie) Dozer; his grandchildren, Bill Haynes, Amanda Haynes and Stephanie (Robert) Presley III; 4 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Cody, Ethan and Austin; his siblings, Charles "Bud" Dozer and Frances (George) Puckett; his sister-in-law, Shirley Dozer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Katherine Huffman and Kenneth E. "Duke" Dozer, his sister-in-law, Sue Dozer and his nephew Timothy Dozer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, with Pastor David Cox officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Ohio 43017.

