DEGRAF - Robert E. Ervin, 86, of DeGraff, passed away peacefully at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1934, a son of the late Eli and Elizabeth (Frederick) Ervin.

On October 16, 1955, Robert married the former Patricia Ann Maxson in Urbana, Ohio and she preceded him in death on December 17, 2001. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie "Aunt P" Bair; a son, Johnny Dale "JD" Ervin; a granddaughter, Kelsey Leigh Kauffman; a sister, Elizabeth Jane Simpson; three brothers, Merle, Paul, and Dale Ervin; in-laws, Frank and Lois (Davey) Maxson; and his faithful pooch, Dodge Gene.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Lori (Richard) Kauffman; a son, Douglas Bell; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Music, Emily Henry, Talia (Oscar) Diaz, Robert John "RJ" (Brooke) Martinez, Maria (James) Moore, Brenna (Tristian) Kelso, Christopher Martinez, Hunter Kauffman, and Andria Kauffman; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison Music, Victoria Music, Xander Diaz, Adrianna Diaz, Scarlet Diaz, Alexia Martinez, Harper Martinez, Elec Fryman, JT Moore, Mayleigh Kelso, and Elaina Martinez; a sister, Emelia Craig; two brothers, Marvin Ervin and Carl Ervin; many nieces and nephews; and his horse "Babe."

Robert had done building maintenance work for the State of Ohio District 7 in Sidney, Ohio. He enjoyed being outdoors, splitting wood, and working on lawnmowers, especially 2-stroke engines. He was the "king" of making something from nothing.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street, DeGraff, Ohio. Pastor Dan Leiker will officiate a funeral service at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Mutual, Ohio.

The Ervin family understands and respects the social distancing recommendation regarding COVID-19 and further respects the choice of all friends and family who choose to not attend the public services due to the pandemic. In an effort to celebrate Robert's life in the safest manner possible, recommended precautions will be implemented to protect the health of those in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Robert's memory, to the Riverside EMS, P.O. Box 2, DeGraff, Ohio 43318.

