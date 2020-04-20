ST. PARIS - Robert E. Henry, age 84, of Rosewood passed away at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Springfield Regional Hospital, Springfield, OH. Born on April 15, 1936 in Hoggsett, WV, he was a son of the late Earl and Sophie Mae (Leonard) Henry. He married Shirley Couchman on August 18, 1972 and she survives. Robert is also survived by his children, Sophie Fields of Park Layne, OH, Kevin (Tina Matteson) Henry of Indian Lake, OH, Mike Henry (Shelley Bell) of Bellefontaine, OH, Matt Henry of Columbus, OH, Kyle (Linda) Henry of Piqua, OH, Jason Henry of Rosewood, OH; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Henry, two grandsons, James Henry and Chris Fields, and two sisters.

Robert served his country in the U.S. Army from September 23, 1959 until September 5, 1961. He was retired from Drackett, Urbana, OH. His favorite pastime was attending auctions and having garage sales.

Graveside funeral services will be held in Concord Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 560, Urbana, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.