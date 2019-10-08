BELLEFONTAINE - Robert E. "Bob" Miller, age 80, of Plain City and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away at 4:31 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus. He was born in London, Ohio on July 7, 1939 to the late Edgar and Margaret (Davis) Miller.

On January 17, 1979 he married the former Nancy Rogers and she preceded him in death. A brother, Richard Miller, also preceded Bob in death.

Bob is survived by a daughter, Melinda (Bob) Snoke; sons, Robert (Catharine) Miller Jr. and Rev. Richard (Seanna) Miller; grandchildren, Megan Snoke and Justin Snoke; a sister, Pat Bowersmith; a brother, Carl Miller; a special friend, Mary Jane Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a family man and was currently attending the First Apostolic Church of Dublin. Bob was very into ministry and the church was his life. He loved old western books, playing golf, and all types sports. Bob enjoyed traveling with his special friend, Mary Jane. All who knew and loved Bob will miss him.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Pastor Tony Coy will officiate a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Bellefontaine Apostolic Temple, 500 Lawrence Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com