BELLEFONTAINE - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Francis Jones announces his passing. Robert passed away on October 23, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital in Columbus. He was 82 years old.

He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in Bellefontaine, OH. In 1955, he enlisted into the United States Navy, and was stationed in Atsugi, Japan where he served as an Air Crewman. After serving in the Navy, Bob returned home to Bellefontaine where he ran a speed shop for several years. His passion for cars led him to the Transportation Research Center (TRC), where he spent the majority of his career. At TRC, he worked as a dedicated, loyal mechanic and supervisor. There, he did what he loved - worked on numerous vehicles and made many life-long friendships. In addition to his love for cars, Bob was an avid NASCAR fan, and a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Joan Jones in January 2005, his brother, Thomas Jones, and his nephew, Brent Focht. He is survived by his daughter, Krista (David) Peat; grandchildren, Colin, Brendan, and Caroline Peat; brother, Ronald (Theresa) Jones; sister, Florence Jones; niece, Linda Holoman; brother-in-law Frank (Sharon) Focht; nephews, Rob (Allison) Louden, Chad (Amy) Jones, Tom (Karen) Jones, Bryan (Diane) Focht; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 E. Patterson Ave., Bellefontaine. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Bellefontaine with military honors provided by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask.

