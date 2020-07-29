URBANA - Robert H. "Bob" Roberts, 86, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in his home. Bob was born May 26, 1934 in St. Paris, the son of the late Charles and Clara (Dunn) Roberts. Bob was the youngest of 7 children. With the passing of his father at the age of 6 he had to grow up at the Old Soldiers & Sailors Orphans Home in Xenia until he was 16. Coming back to Urbana to finish high school at UHS, Bob then enlisted in the United States Army. While serving his time and stationed in Neu-Ulm, Germany, he met a German girl, Gerda Fronmuller. They married in Germany in 1958. Upon returning to the US he worked for the railroad in Columbus. On the side, he started a small refuse hauling company. Officially in 1959 Roberts Refuse Service became a business. Bob is well known over the years of service to Urbana and Champaign County. He has given employment to many people. In 1990 the business relocated to the farm on State Route 55 and day to day operations turned over to Bobby. Bob loved the land and being out in the country. One of his greatest joys in life was being a grandpa. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and was excited as each new great-grandchild came along. He was known as Opa to his great-grandchildren. Bob was a member of the Farm Bureau; the Republican Party; and he was a proud Trump supporter. He enjoyed moving dirt with loaders and dozers. He enjoyed having Bull Sessions at Farmer's Daughter, Frishes, Rockin' Robin and anywhere he could sit and talk with friends. Bob was a frequent shopper at Walmart of Urbana and always said how nice the employees were and how helpful they were to him, especially recently with the electric carts. Bob is survived by his son, Bob (Sherry) Roberts; his daughters, Becky (Jeff) VanHoose, Angelika (Phil) Paxman and Cornelia (Chuck) Wood; his grandchildren Heather Myers, Lissa Roberts, Ashley Hofman, Brett Ridder, Brandon Ridder, Casey Paxman, Kristin Nolan, Cole VanHoose, Austin VanHoose and Jacob Wood; his great-grandchildren Bailey, Brayden, Tanner, Andrew and Zackary, Ali, Eli, Charlie, Abe, Grayson, Ayven, Ryker; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Bob's friend, John Birkhimer, who was his out of town driver for the last few years. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gerda (Fronmuller) Roberts; his daughter Margie Roberts Ridder; and his great-granddaughter Madisson Hofman; his sisters, Lois McGee, Sybil Deere, Georgia Batton, Mabel Rebel; his brother, Dolores Roberts, and John Roberts. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Samples officiating. You may join the procession to the cemetery. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 9:45 a.m. with the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson, Cole, Brett, Brandon, Jacob, Brad, Austin and Brayden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.