MECHANICSBURG - Robert H. Violet, 77, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Urbana Health and Rehab, Urbana, Ohio. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. A private funeral service will be held for the family Monday, October 19, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.