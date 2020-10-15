1/1
Robert H. Violet
MECHANICSBURG - Robert H. Violet, 77, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Urbana Health and Rehab, Urbana, Ohio.

Bob was born July 23, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Horace and Mary (Roush) Violet.

He was a 1961 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School.

He was employed at Drackett in Urbana for many years. He was most passionate about farming and his tractors. Bob drove his JD tractor with his dog, Toco, in all the Parades in Mechanicsburg and surrounding towns. He had a special interest in antique tractors and tractor pulls. He was a member of 2 Cylinder Tractor Club, Mad River Steam and Gas Club, IOOF & Rebekah's of South Vienna and The J.C. of Mechanicsburg. He enjoyed animals, playing baseball and basketball, and puzzles. He also served as a Boy Scout Leader. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jerryann Violet; daughter Melissa Dubie (Ken); sons Jeff Violet, Scott Violet (Julie), Brian Violet Sr. (Michele); eight grandchildren Melissa Tipton, Ronnie Tipton, Amanda Lykins, Jessika Kandel, Brian Violet Jr., Ty Propst, Brandon Violet, Tim Violet; three great-grandchildren, Aliza Tipton, Xander Lykins, Piper Kandel; brother Norm Violet (Sarah); sister Mary Rockwell (John); and four nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Carolyn Violet.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held for the family at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the funeral home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Clay Baldwin officiating.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
