URBANA — Robert "Rob" E. Kerr, 65 of Urbana, Ohio, formerly of Universal City, Texas passed away peacefully in his home March 29, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born on September 27, 1953 in Harlingen, Texas, the son of LeRoy Edward and Lynn (McVicker) Kerr.

Rob retired from Ecolab as Service Manager. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, working on collector cars and woodworking – an all-around handyman. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Texas — anything pertaining to Texas. He loved to talk and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Judy Ann (Swank) Kerr; son, Jimmy (Lynda) Agee; grandchildren, Hannah and Drew Agee and Marena Cherry; his sisters, Carol (Ted) Poe and Cindy (Wayne) Walton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruthie Swank, Donna Swank, Roger (Shirley) Swank, Sandy (Skip) Deane, Joann (Al) Evans, Connie (Dan) Roberts, Dee Dee (Dana) Mendenhall and Debie (Todd) Watkins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents Leroy Edward Kerr and Ethelyn (McVicker) Kerr; son, Stephen Agee; granddaughter, Teaya Vogler; brothers and sister-in laws, Gus, Will and Diane Swank.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5–8 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 62 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com