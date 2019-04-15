URBANA - Robert Lee "Brick" Bricker, 78, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Dayton VA Hospital. He was born October 1, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio, son of Edna (Neal) and Roy Bricker. Brick graduated from Graham High School in 1958. He also served his country in the United States Army. He later attended Urbana University where he played basketball. He enjoyed fast-pitch softball, playing for the Ohio Cavern Cavemen after which he was inducted into the Fast-Pitch Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed playing basketball, weight lifting, and classic cars.

Brick is survived by son, Ryan (Tami) Bricker; daughter, Elizabeth Tara Bricker; sisters, LaDonna Barger and Carol Monroe; brother, Paul (Jackie) Bricker; grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Tristan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Roy Bricker.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio; where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris. Military honors will be provided by the Pearce Kerns American Legion Post # 120

Following the graveside service, a gathering will be held at the VFW Post #5451 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Building 425 The Fisher House, 4100 W 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio 45428.

