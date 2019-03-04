DEGRAFF - Robert Lee "Bobby" Engelhaupt, age 78, of rural Quincy, passed away at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born near Maplewood, Ohio on September 9, 1940 to the late Roy Wilson and Mary Catherine (Persinger) Engelhaupt.

Bobby was a 1958 graduate of Harrison Adams High School in Rosewood, Ohio. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in agriculture from The Ohio State University. After graduation he was employed as an inspector with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration working out of Columbus, Cincinnati and Newburgh, New York. After 14 years, he returned home to work on the family farm. Following the family farm, he finished his working career at Adecco. Bob enjoyed going to auctions, he was very passionate about collecting books and loved going to the library.

He is also survived by his Uncle Donald (Ruth) Engelhaupt of Quincy; his Aunt Shirley (Jerry) Gibbs of Sidney, Aunt Ginny Engelhaupt of Bellefontaine and Aunt Marvel (Lee) Martin of St. Marys; 14 cousins; a personal friend, Jane Faye Weiss of Hillsboro, Ohio; and his specials friends, Michael and Reenie Elliot of Quincy.

Per Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and no public services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Homecare & Hospice PO Box 312, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com