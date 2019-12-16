NORTH LEWISBURG - Robert Leonard Kennedy, 75, of Cable, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Mount Carmel St. Anne's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born February 25, 1944 in North Lewisburg, Ohio, the son of Robert and Hazel (Poling) Kennedy. He was a 1964 graduate of Marysville High School.

For most of his career Robert was a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local Union 957. Robert's hobby was repairing and restoring old tractors; he was a member of Logan County Antique Power and the International Cockshutt Club. He was also an active member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #226 F & AM, Christiansburg Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Miriam Kathleen (Carter) Kennedy, daughters, Holly (Shawn) Feeley and Charlene (Dana) Haulman, sister, Judith Ann Adrian, grandchildren, Dain and Dustin Haulman, along with several nieces and nephews, along with his girlfriend, Harley (Sheltie).

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Kennedy.

A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bob's home in his shop. (4200 Middletown Rd., Cable, Ohio) (Please dress in casual warm attire) Masonic service will begin at 7 p.m. with the funeral ceremony following. Pastor John Instine will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072.

Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.