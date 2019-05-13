BELLEFONTAINE - Robert M. "Bob" Linson, age 56, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 9:47 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 9, 1962 to the late Emil David "Whitey" and Chloe Avis (Fogle) Linson. A brother, Lewis Earl "Lewie" Linson, also preceded Bob in death.

He is survived by his siblings, John (Diana) Linson, Connie (Mike) Darling, and Jim Linson, all of Belle Center; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Linson of DeGraff; nephews, Adam (Julie) Linson, Deric Linson, and Matthew Linson; nieces, Micaela (Marty) Collinsworth, Hilary (Jason Deal) Ford, and Brittany Linson; many great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Sara Pool.

Bob worked in the meat department at Kroger in Bellefontaine for 20 years. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob loved spending time with his family and especially his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his "other" family at the bowling alley.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine.

Pastor Steve Smith will officiate a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be follow in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.