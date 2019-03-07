PIQUA - Robert O. Grise, 98, formerly of Piqua, more recently of St. Paris, passed away peacefully at 6:20 am Thursday, March 07, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1920 in Darke County to the late Otto and Frances (Orndorff) Grise. He married Rosetta Mae Johnston April 19, 1947 in Port Jefferson and she preceded him in death October 28, 2011.

Survivors include a son, Ronald E. (Loretta) Grise of St. Paris; a daughter, Carolyn M. (William) Hoening of Findlay; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tony) Trevino, David (Jennifer) Hoening, Kimberly (Jon) Adams, Steven (Rachel) Grise, Rebecca Grise; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Hesson.

Mr. Grise had a passion for farming as evidenced in his work as a dairy farmer in his youth, then as a grain and beef cattle farmer. He also worked for International Harvester where he rebuilt, maintained and delivered tractors. He then worked at Aerovent for 20 years before retiring in 1984. He attended Trinity Church, was a talented and skilled woodworker and enjoyed fishing.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Deacon Lynda Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, P.O. Box 1527, Piqua, OH 45356 or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.