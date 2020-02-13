FLETCHER - Robert R. "Bob" Zirkle, age 67, of Piqua, OH and formerly of St. Paris, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. Born on August 16, 1952 in Piqua, OH, Bob was a son of the late Carl and Betty (Jay) Zirkle. He is survived by three sons: Tyson (Jamie) Zirkle of Urbana, OH, Brad (Jessie) Zirkle of Fletcher, OH, and Brian Zirkle of Troy, OH. He was a loving grandfather to ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Terry (Barbara) Zirkle of Chicago and Rick (Paula) Zirkle of Kentucky. Bob was a 1970 graduate of Graham High School, St. Paris, OH and the former manager of the Top Hat Restaurant near St. Paris.

Funeral services were held at noon. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the SUBER-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH with Reverend Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church of St. Paris presiding. Burial followed in Fletcher Cemetery, 8245 Casstown Fletcher Road, Fletcher, OH. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.