URBANA - Robert "Bob" S. Kizer, 82, of Urbana passed away on January 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 20, 1937 in Urbana, the son of the late Graydon LeRoy and Rosetta Mae (Zirkle) Kizer.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of Concord High School. He was a lifetime member of Concord United Methodist Church and Concord Community Center. Bob retired after many years of service from Navistar. He enjoyed playing sports and later in life, watching sports. His passion was farming

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Connie Sue (Stewart) Kizer of Urbana; sons, Bryan Keith (Pam) Kizer, Kenneth Jason (Jeanee) Kizer, Joshua Daniel (Janelle) Kizer, and Seth Emory (Danielle) Kizer, all of Urbana; daughters, Crystal (Mike) Adkins of Bellefontaine and Vicky (Forrest) Haines of Urbana; grandchildren, Braden (Lizzy), Brett (Natalie), Michael, Brittany (Nate) Brianna (Seth), Brandy, Sean, Taylor, Graydon, Cooper, Hagen, Cara, Harper, Kenner, and Renly; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard (Bernice) and Richard (Judy) Kizer; sister, Janet Eichelberger; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Kenneth and Dan; infant sister, Karen Kizer; and first wife, Beverly Ann (Rose) Kizer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sherri Blackwell officiating.

Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 N. St. Rt. 560, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to Concord Community Center, 3263 OH-560, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

