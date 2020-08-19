URBANA - Rob Thompson, 56, of Urbana, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born June 14, 1964 in Urbana, Ohio to Robert and Mary (Markin) Thompson. Rob and Michele Jenks were married March 28, 1985 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Rob worked in the construction field including building, electric, plumbing, and specialized in hanging and finishing drywall. Rob enjoyed deer, turtle and arrowhead hunting, fishing, music, playing guitar (which was self-taught) and sharing his memorable adventures. Rob also loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids. Rob will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 35 years, Michele, daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Steve Baer; sons, Robby and Colin Thompson; grandkids, Kylie, Quinton, and Jovee Baer; his mother, Mary Thompson; brothers, Rick and Bruce Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Roy Standley; mother-in-law, Judy Jenks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheri Garrison, Lisa Raymond, Eric and Michelle Jenks, and Jason and Jamie Jenks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Rob is preceded in death by his father, Bob Thompson; nephew, Loren Standley; uncle, Charlie Watkins; father-in-law, Richard Jenks and brother-in-law, Gregg Garrison.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering for family will be held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. and friends may arrive from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to support Autism, which would be dear to his heart, to the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 224 Patrick Ave. Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.