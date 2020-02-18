BELLEFONTAINE - Robert W. "Bob" Deere, age 75, of Lakeview, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on October 12, 1944 to the late Ernest W. and Sybil L. (Roberts) Deere.

Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, Ernest W. "Bill" Deere; an infant brother and an infant sister; and brothers-in-law, Tom Hydinger and Kenneth Newland.

He is survived by a daughter, Alyssa (Doug) Dunham; a son, Chad (Alicia) Deere; grandchildren, Dereck (Kylee Walls) Dunham, Trenton (Kassidy Randall) Dunham, Aaron (Brooke) Litteral, Seth (Megan) Litteral, Chad Deere II, and Erick Deere; great-grandchildren, Leon, Logan, and Emma Litteral; sisters, Barbara Newland, Rhonda Hydinger, and Lisa (Marion) Rogers; a brother, Victor (Tamera) Deere; many nieces and nephews; numerous special friends; and a beloved cat, Baby.

Bob loved being at flea markets and selling his items. He enjoyed fishing and meeting new people. Bob was a very free spirit and all who loved and knew him will miss him.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Pastor Ed Spragen will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, Ohio 43072 or PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.