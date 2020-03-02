URBANA - Robert W. "Bob" Foughty, 71, of West Liberty, passed away in his home.

Bob was born December 3, 1948 in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was a 1967 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1968-1974, serving 2 tours in Vietnam as a member of Big Red 1 Infantry Division. He also served on the West Liberty Fire Department for 40 years and was an original member of the West Liberty EMS. Bob worked at Hobart for 15 years and retired from Thompson Electric in 2013. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, FOE and Amvets. Bob also followed Nascar and Ohio State football. He is survived by his mother, Helen Irene (Spence) Foughty; his brother, Greg (Sherrie) Foughty; his stepson, Braden Lance and his fiancé Mandy; his granddaughter, MyKenzie "Kenzie" Lance. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Harry "Bud" Foughty. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Liberty United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the church with Pastor Arnold Collett officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Dayton National V.A. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N Detroit St., West Liberty, OH 43357 or to Logan County Vets to D.C, P.O Box 516, DeGraff, Oh 43318. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.