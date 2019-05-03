MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Lord saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with me". Robert W. "Bobb" Stokes went with the Lord on Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 70.

He was born on May 2, 1948 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Fred and Betty (Davis) Stokes. Bobb served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. Following his military service, he earned his B.A. from Antioch College, his dual Masters from Ohio State University and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University in 1984. He held many titles and Professor duties in his career and retired as Department Head at Kansas State University in 2017. He was named Professor Emeritus in 2018.

On March 5, 1976, he was united in marriage to Pamela Butler in Springfield, Ohio. This union was blessed with three daughters: Genna, Addie and Sarah.

Bobb had a tremendous love for music, especially rock and roll and the blues. His students knew how to get him "off topic" by asking him a music question. He enjoyed collecting, refurbishing and playing old guitars and ukuleles. Above all, he loved being with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Chi Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi, Tau Sigma Delta, a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers along with many others. He also earned the honor of being a Life Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrows.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Ritie Lanter and Jackie Stokes; and his brother, Jake Stokes.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Pam Stokes, his three daughters, Genna Hirsch of Manhattan, Addie Stokes of Manhattan and Sarah Lambert (Alex) of Bowling Green, KY, three grandchildren, Haleigh Hirsch, Ellie and Winnie Lambert along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Manhattan, Kansas with Rev. Troy Bowers officiating. Private inurnment of the ashes will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, the KSU Foundation or to the Good Shepherd Hospice House in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.