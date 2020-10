Or Copy this URL to Share

CHAUNCEY - Robert Wayne Piper, age 73, of Chauncey died in his home on October 7, 2020. A memorial service was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at HUGHES-MOQUIN FUNERAL HOME, Athens, OH.



