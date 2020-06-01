Roger D. Borders
URBANA - Roger D. Borders, 89, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1931, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence Monroe Sr. and Zora (Castle) Borders. Roger is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Edward Luhrman) Borders and Victoria (Timothy) Smith; granddaughter, Lindsay Howenstine; and close nieces, Linda Monroe, Patricia Medley and Shirley Ferst. He is preceded in death by several siblings. Roger was a proud veteran in the United States Air Force. He was a dedicated engineer and after retirement he turned those passions into researching his family history on ancestry.com. No matter where Roger was in life, he always found a way to return to his hometown of Urbana. Roger was laid to rest at Oak Dale Cemetery with military honors and a private family service. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
