MECHANICSBURG - Roger Dale Neer, 70, of Urbana passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 in his residence.

He was born October 30, 1948 in Urbana, Ohio the son of Charles R. and Betty R. (Holycross) Neer.

Roger joined the United States Army on January 30, 1968. He served with the 1st Infantry Division in the Vietnam War from August 1968 to September 1969 and again from September 1971 to May 1972. Roger completed his time in the service on July 29, 1977. He also worked for 10 years as a paint contractor. He enjoyed fishing, football, and auto racing. Roger was a member of the American Legion Post #120, Post #5451, AMVETS Post #121, and Post #31.

He is survived by his sons, Roger Neer and Jeffrey A. (Polly) Neer; brother, Ronnie Neer; sisters, Dorothy Smith and Kathy (Paul) Cooper; 7 grandchildren, Sara, Kristie (Garrett), Matt, Marc, Hannah, Michael, and Matthew; and 4 great-grandchildren, Julien, Esme, Mira, and Elijah

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-6 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. with Pastor Calvin Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #120, 414 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.

