Roger E. Robison
BELLEFONTAINE - Roger E. Robison, age 90, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Ted and Josephine (Whiteside) Robison, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Roger is survived by his loving family, daughter Terry (Bill) Johnson, grandchildren Stacie (Jeff) Black, Hope (Brandon) Dukes, Beth Monroe and 2 step grandchildren, great-grandchildren Adam, Matthew, Nathan, Abby, and Justin, sister Judy Horsley, sisters-in-law Mary Robison and Connie Robison and several nieces and nephew.

Roger loved his old cars. He enjoyed watching softball and rooting for his Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Roger loved his family dearly and he will be missed by all who love him.

Services are at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
