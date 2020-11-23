1/1
Roger Eugene Towery
URBANA - Roger Eugene Towery, 65, of Urbana passed away November 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 13, 1955 in Canton, Illinois, the son of Eugene and Patricia Towery. Roger proudly served his country during the Vietnam war in the United States Navy. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Most of all he loved his family and friends and spending his free time with them. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Mary Towery; his children Carrie Skaggs, Roger (Ben) Towery; grandchildren, Destany McCain, Deven Skaggs, Dylan Skaggs, Dalton (AJ) Skaggs, Paisley Towery, Parker Towery, Charlotte (Charlee) Anaya and Braxton King; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Robert Towery. Services to celebrate Rogers life will be held at a later date for his family & friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roger's memory to Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami St, Urbana Ohio, 43078. Services are entrusted to VERNON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
