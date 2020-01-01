ST. PARIS - Roger Lane Allen, age 78, of St. Paris, OH, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born on December 11, 1941 in St. Paris, Roger was a son of the late Anson Earl and Sadie Leona (Pence) Allen. He married Merilene Joseph on December 17, 1977 and she survives in St. Paris. Roger is also survived by nine children: Tim (Nikki) Allen of Russells Point, Mark (Deborah) Allen of N.C., Daniel (Amber) Allen of Russells Point, Bonnie (Roger) Owens of Waynesville, Bryan D. Townsend of Urbana, Britton J. Townsend of CA, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Jones of TN, Dale L. (Chasne) Townsend of Powell and Karen (Roger) Winegardner of Urbana and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, a sister, Beulah Miller and two brothers, Robert and Richard Allen, preceded him in death. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Urbana and served on the National Berkshire Association Board. Roger was a 1959 graduate of Graham High School. He retired from Shell Oil Company in 1995. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m in the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main Street, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mike Grable presiding. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, St. Paris. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.