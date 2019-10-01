NORTH LDWISBURG - Roger Lee Griffith Sr., 62, of Cable passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Memorial Hospital of Union County, Marysville.

He was born January 20, 1957 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Manford Griffith and Joann (Rice) Vaught. Roger attended Urbana High School. He retired as a supervisor from Pentaflex in Springfield, Ohio. He was known as an extremely hard worker. Roger was an avid outdoorsman as he loved fishing and hunting. He would spend his free time tinkering on cars, enjoyed listening to music and watching TV. Above all he loved to spend time with his family as they were the most important thing to him.

Roger is survived by his children Amy (James) Cunningham, Roger Griffith Jr., Joshua Griffith (Carrie Porter), Scott (Jessica) Weeks, Daniel (Katie) Griffith; brothers Ronald (Darlene) Griffith, Dannie Griffith, Jerry Griffith, David Ferryman, Rob Ferryman, Mike Colwell; sisters Karen Griffith, June Griffith; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Connie Griffith; brothers Eric Ferryman, Ray Ferryman, Philip Griffith.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. October 4, 2019 in the FRESHWATER MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME in North Lewisburg.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com