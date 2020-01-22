MECHANICSBURG - Roger Lee Moore Sr., 83, of Mechanicsburg passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in OSU Medical Center.

He was born March 30,1936 in Catawba, Ohio, the son of the late Acris and Hazel Moore.

Roger was a farmer, worked at Westinghouse for 32 years and retired from the London Prison Farm. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, gardening and loved spending time with his family around his swimming pool. He was a charter member of the Mechanicsburg Fraternal Order of Eagles #3974 and a former Mason.

He is survived by three sons, Roger Lee (Shelley) Moore Jr. of Dublin, James Thomas (Debbie) Moore of Mechanicsburg and Terry Eugene Moore of Milford Center; 8 grandchildren, Alicia, Lesly, Ashley, Jaimee, Brandon, Aram, Josh and Seth; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Acris and Hazel Moore and his wife of 57 years, Jo Ann Moore, brother James Moore and sisters Jeanine Dixon and Sharon Riddle.

Following Roger's wishes his body will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Rev. Kevin Mohen officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS Association, 18 North Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.