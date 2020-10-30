1/1
Roger Thornhill
NORTH LEWISBURG - Roger Thornhill, 61, of Cable, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Memorial Hospital of Union County. Roger was born May 22, 1959 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of the late Burrell Thornhill and Irene (Glass) Shaffer. He enjoyed street stock car racing, watching NASCAR and riding his motorcycle. He loved to joke around and have fun. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. But most of all, he loved his family and friends. Roger is survived by his sons, Brandon (Julia) Thornhill and Joseph "Joey" (Lorissa) Thornhill; grandson, Blake Thornhill; his siblings, Teddy Gillenwater, Burrell Thornhill, Jim (Teresa) Thornhill, Vencil (Lorrie) Thornhill and Terry Thornhill; girlfriend, Kathy Murry; special friend, Jim Bowers; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Belinda Bright. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
